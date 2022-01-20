ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. insurer Travelers posts record profit on investment returns

 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday as higher returns from its investments cushioned the hit from a rise in catastrophe-related claims.

The New York-based company, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index, is seen as a bellwether for the insurance sector as it typically reports before its peers.

The insurer said it earned a core income of $1.29 billion, or $5.20 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.26 billion, or $4.91 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $3.86 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Travelers’ pre-tax net investment income jumped 10% to $743 million, driven by higher returns on its private equity and real estate partnership.

Its net written premiums rose 10% to $7.9 billion.

Travelers said the catastrophe losses it incurred in the quarter mainly stemmed from tornado activity in Kentucky, windstorms in multiple U.S. states and a wildfire in Colorado.

Devastation from tornadoes that slammed parts of the United States in December are expected to push the insurance industry’s 2021 bill for weather-related claims well above the predicted $105 billion, industry experts have said.

Travelers reported a combined ratio of 88%, compared with 86.7% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.

(Reuters) - U.S. consumers expect their monthly spending to grow above pre-pandemic levels this year but people are becoming less likely to spend big on vacations and other non-essential items - a sign that more households may be more concerned about rising prices, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Worries over a more hawkish Federal Reserve are roiling asset markets around the globe, and this week's monetary policy meeting may offer insight into how aggressive the central bank intends to be. Investors expect the Fed to signal on Wednesday that it plans to...
Nasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes plunged on Monday, with the S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction as the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine posed as a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. A correction is...
Siemens Energy shares hit record low as sell-off continues

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) hit a record low on Monday as a sell-off triggered by problems at its wind power division Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) continued following a HSBC downgrade. Siemens Energy's stock fell as much as 6.9% to 17.805 euros per share, its lowest...
#Insurer#Investment Returns#Travelers Cos Inc#Refinitiv Ibes
Getting a jump on the quarterly-earnings-reporting period, Full House Resorts pre-announced unaudited financial figures for the final quarter of 2021. Management expects 4Q21 revenues to top out at $43.5 million, compared to $38.3 million during the same period of COVID-impaired 2020. Cash flow actually tightened from $7.7 million in 2020 to somewhere between $4.9 million and $6.1 million last year. Profit nearly doubled, however, from $3.5 million to $5.9 million. Headwinds included “adverse hold” at Rising Star in Indiana and the company’s two Nevada casinos, as well as $1.7 million in nonrecurring corporate expenditures.
Alcoa posts record profits despite loss in fourth quarter

Alcoa Corp. posted a loss for the fourth quarter but recorded record profits for all of 2021 as the Pittsburgh-based company benefited from rising alumina and aluminum prices. The loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $392 million, or $2.11 per share, vs. a loss of $4 million, or 2 cents, in the same period a year earlier.
Why I Recently Took Profits In U.S. Bancorp

I bought U.S. Bancorp during the 2020 pandemic sell-off. I last wrote about U.S. Bancorp (USB) back in July of 2020 in my article Stocks I Bought On The Dip: U.S. Bancorp which was part of a 20 article series I wrote in mid-2020 about all of the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the March sell-off. In USB's case, I actually missed the initial sell-off in March and instead bought a dip that the stock took soon after, on May 13th, 2020. It was the last S&P 500 stock I bought during the 2020 spring decline. The stock has performed very well since then.
(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Wednesday reported a 10% jump in fourth-quarter profit as the Wall Street investment bank capitalized on a boom in mergers and acquisitions and generated robust fees from advising on deals. The Wall Street investment banking powerhouse posted huge annual profits on the back of a record-breaking...
Crest Nicholson returns to post-tax profit in strong housing market

Crest Nicholson reported revenue of £786.6m in its preliminary results on Wednesday, up from £677.9m year-on-year, which it put down to strategic progress and the underlying strength of the housing market. 22,714.98. 17:30 20/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,299.32. 17:30 20/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,274.52. 17:20 20/01/22. n/a. n/a. 16,037.91. 17:30...
Business Travel Insurance Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Allianz, Seven Corners, Travel Safe Insurance

The research reports on "Business Travel Insurance Market" report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Business Travel Insurance Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
JPMorgan reports record annual profits on back of investment banking surge

JPMorgan Chase reported record full-year profits for 2021, boosted by booming deal activity, but cautioned that expenses would continue to rise this year and that loan revenues would remain below pre-pandemic levels. In fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, the largest US lender said net income was $10.4bn, or $3.33 per share....
Citigroup profit exceeds expectations on robust investment banking

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Friday posted a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit but exceeded market expectations as strong gains in its investment banking business cushioned the blow from higher expenses. The bank’s profit fell to $3.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from...
Russia's Sberbank posts record high $16 bln annual net profit

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM) posted a 74% jump in net profit on Friday for a record 1.24 trillion roubles ($16.32 billion) in annual earnings reflecting the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The profit, reported under Russian accounting standards, was up from 709.9 billion in 2020. Sberbank...
Innovation Catalyst looks to launch for-profit investment fund

Innovation Catalyst, which runs a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit seed capital fund for new companies, hopes to launch a for-profit fund next year. The new fund would look to invest in companies that are past the fledgling stage, with the goal of keeping them in Louisiana rather than watching them leave for states with more available venture capital.
