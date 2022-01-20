ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are maniacally bonkers in the trailer for their new show

By Elizabeth Logan
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeCan'tWait for WeCrashed, Apple TV+'s upcoming miniseries about the precipitous rise and fiery fall of coworking empire WeWork, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as company founder Adam Neumann and his wife and collaborator, Rebekah. Already the subject of a documentary on Hulu and a podcast from Wondery (on...

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
thezoereport.com

Anne Hathaway's Latest Outfit Will Remind You Of 'The Devil Wears Prada'

It’s been 16 years since The Devil Wears Prada came out, but the film still holds a soft spot with fans. If you’ve watched the movie at least 20 times, you’ll know every single outfit on the characters or can recite the iconic one-liners with pride. And to this day, if there are any style correlations between the characters and the cast IRL, you’ll notice it. Such was the case when Anne Hathaway posted an Instagram photo on Jan. 14. For those with sharp eyes, you’ll see that Hathaway’s outfit gave off The Devil Wears Prada vibes — namely, it was a look her alter ego Andrea Sachs would have worn.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Literary Hub

Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s

For weeks, the adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s atmospheric first novel Eileen, about a young-ish woman who takes a job at a boys’ prison, has been quietly shooting in New Jersey. Though no cast has been formally announced, Metuchen, NJ mayor Jonathan Busch recently confirmed on Twitter that Anne Hathaway is starring in the film, alongside Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, Joker, Homecoming) and Thomasin Mckenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Old, Last Night in Soho). The Fox Searchlight production is directed by William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), with cinematography by Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog).
METUCHEN, NJ
Inman.com

Watch: Jared Leto's Adam Neumann in first trailer for WeWork TV series

“WeCrashed” — Apple TV’s miniseries on the rise and fall of WeWork and CEO Adam Neumann — released its first sneak preview on Wednesday ahead of its March 18 premiere. The series stars Jared Leto as the eccentric Israeli entrepreneur who sought to redefine commercial real...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Adam Neumann
wmagazine.com

Jared Leto Went Completely Nuts for House of Gucci

The part of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci wasn’t intended for Jared Leto. The actor originally received the script for another role, but after reading it, he couldn’t see himself as anyone other than the striving former head designer of the Italian house. “I didn’t know what he looked like, what he sounded like, but I really related to his desire to be an artist,” Leto says. When he connected with the film’s director, Ridley Scott, Leto made his intention for the portrayal clear: “I’m going to go completely fucking nuts,” he says he told Scott, who, in turn, indulged the performance. (“To his credit, he really let the inmates run the asylum for a bit,” Leto says.) For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the star, who recently turned 50, discusses how he dug deep into Paolo’s loafers, why he has no plans to see the film, and his Capricorn tendencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
jerseydigs.com

Anne Hathaway is Filming Her Latest Movie “Eileen” in New Jersey

Anne Hathaway, who was raised in Millburn, has returned to New Jersey for the second time in just a few months to shoot her latest movie. The Anne Hathaway-led “Eileen” has been filming in several Garden State locations over the last few weeks. The production is based on a 2015 book by Ottessa Moshfegh that is frequently compared to “Gone Girl,” another novel that was adapted into a movie with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.
MILLBURN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Bonkers#Wecrashed#Wondery#Neumanns
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Anne Hathaway is giving her Devil Wears Prada bangs another spin

Anne Hathaway officially has the signature brow-skimming bangs that her The Devil Wears Prada character, Andrea Sachs, wore in the 2006 film. The actor shared a four-part photo slideshow of the look to her Instagram grid on January 14 while wearing Valentino from head to toe. Several Instagram users took...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NJ.com

See Anne Hathaway in new series about the fall of WeWork

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto preside over a very public flame-out in a teaser trailer for the upcoming series “WeCrashed.”. The Apple TV Plus show, due out March 18, is based on the six-part Wondery podcast of the same name. This narrative tells the story of former WeWork CEO...
TV SERIES
KTVB

'WeCrashed' Teaser: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Detail Rise and Fall of WeWork

Apple TV+'s latest drama, WeCrashed, is taking a look at the rise and fall of the co-working company WeWork. In a new teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated limited series, Oscar-winning actors Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, whose idea for a co-working space took off, growing the company into a global brand worth $47 billion -- but in less than a year its value plummeted.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATWOMAN's Joker, Nick Creegan, Says SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto Was His Main Source Of Inspiration

Batwoman recently introduced its own version of The Joker, though it's not exactly a comic accurate take on the Clown Prince of Crime. A newly created character, Marquis, is the half-brother of Gotham City's current Craped Crusader, Ryan Wilder. A chance encounter with The Joker as a child left him with brain damage, leading to the emergence of a psychotic Joker-like personality prior to the midseason finale.
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Anne Hathaway! Hilary Duff! Celebs Who Played Princesses

Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams and Audrey Hepburn may not be royalty in real-life, but you’d never know it based on some of their most famous film roles. All three ladies made waves as fictional versions of famous royal figures throughout history: Hathaway proved herself plenty regal with princess roles such as Ella in Ella Enchanted and Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries; while Adams fought for love with Prince Edward (James Marsden) in Enchanted. As for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s beauty, she showed off the less glamorous side of royal life as Europe’s own Princess Anne in Roman Holiday.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

How Rachel Zegler Is Becoming the New Anne Hathaway

“It haunts me that celebrities are just theater kids that made it,” a Tumblr user once shudderingly observed. To some, there will always be something utterly spine-chilling about the fact that just underneath the red-carpet poise of their favorite actor lies the beating heart of someone who was once, at any given point, roughly two opening chords away from bursting into a show tune. Or worse—still is.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy