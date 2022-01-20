Police blotter 1-20-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Anthony S. Gibbons, 35, of Newton Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and failure to identify himself at 10:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Carey Avenue.

Mark Hotaling, 51, of Nunn, Colorado, for public intoxication at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.

Brady A. Gale, 29, of Central Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, probation violation and domestic battery at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue.

Nima Miraliakbar, 28, of Bonneville Place for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and improper left turn at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at East 12th Street and North College Drive.

Jamar L. Jackson, 37, of Western Hills Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at Hot Springs Avenue and East 10th Street.

Leigha A. Stewart, 24, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Michelle R. Deshazo, 30, of Arp Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Arp Avenue.

Steven B. Pixley, 34, of College Drive on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and property destruction at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.

Cord D. Lewis, 34, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for theft out of Albany County at 11:22 p.m. Jan. 13 at his residence.

Benjamin P. Saxton, 48, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 4500 block of Laramie Street.

Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into house, resisting arrest and giving false identity at 6:42 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.

Hannah Y.R. Mattox, 25, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1900 block of East 17th Street.

James E. Carrera, 32, of an unknown location on a felony warrant for theft at 3 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1900 block of East 17th Street.

Cristina A. Hermosillo, 43, of Goshen Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:10 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 400 block of Central Avenue.

Adrian J. Romero, 52, of Bent Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:09 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.

Christina M. Pixley, 33, of Hillsdale on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.

Zoe F. Slater, 25, of 16th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5:09 p.m. Jan. 12 at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Deming Drive.

Charles W. Diaz-Miller, 31, of Richardson Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 12 at his residence.