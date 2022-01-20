ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

EDITORIAL: A deluge of deaths on Colorado roads

By Gazette editorial board
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

There’s another epidemic that’s claiming Colorado lives in alarming numbers, and this one isn’t being spread by a virus. It’s a plague of traffic fatalities — and anyone who gets in a motor vehicle is at risk.

As The Gazette reported this week, authorities said Tuesday that traffic deaths in Colorado have reached “crisis" proportions. The number of lives lost on our state’s roadways is the highest it has been in nearly two decades and 50% higher than a decade ago.

And at least one of the factors that seems to be driving this terrible development is the same one that’s driving our skyrocketing crime rate — a cutback in law enforcement. To be sure, as law enforcement officials point out, stemming the tide of highway carnage will take a joint effort with the motoring public. Motorists will have to do their part to drive more slowly and cautiously. Yet, it also could take more law officers patrolling our roads more aggressively.

As noted in The Gazette’s report, staff shortages have strained pubic-safety agencies' ability to enforce traffic laws. You also have to wonder to what extent the overall flogging of law enforcement by opportunistic politicians the past couple of years has taken a toll on traffic safety. Not only through budget cuts but also by sapping law enforcement’s all-around ability to do its job — most notably by hampering its ability to recruit enough personnel to patrol our streets and highways effectively.

It’s compounded by soft-on-crime legislation at the state level, along with the inclination of some courts and even a few prosecutors around the state to go easy on wrongdoers. All of it can create a climate in which law officers on the front lines feel their hands are tied. Yes, it even can affect enforcement of traffic laws.

In any event, the raw numbers are disturbing. More than 670 people died on Colorado roads last year. Motorcycle deaths accounted for 20% of total traffic deaths; pedestrian deaths made up 13% of the toll, with 87 people killed on foot. Bicyclists killed on our roadways comprised 2% of all traffic fatalities.

Especially noteworthy is that driving drunk or high accounted for 246 of the state's traffic deaths during 2021. That was a 16% increase from the previous year.

A transportation department official said that, as in any year, a lot of the loss of life boils down to, ”Drivers making poor decisions — whether it’s speeding, being on their phones, or not buckling up…”

Fair enough, but why the steep surge in fatalities? Why now?

The Gazette quotes a Colorado Department of Transportation press statement: “When the pandemic began, there was a noted increase in risky driving behavior, including speeding, reckless and aggressive driving, distracted and impaired driving … Those dangerous driving habits have continued as vehicle traffic has returned to pre-pandemic levels, causing a marked increase in road fatalities.”

We all have to resolve to keep our eyes on the road, our emotions in check and our priorities in order as we drive. We also have to resolve anew as a society to empower law enforcement to make its presence felt on our streets and highways.

Lawlessness, after all, not only can result in a spiraling crime rate but also in a deadly drive to work, school or the grocery store. Nobody likes a speeding ticket, but sometimes it’s the most effective way to save a motorist from a one-way trip.

Westword

Why Colorado Suffered Most Traffic Deaths Since 2002 Last Year

The state suffered more traffic deaths in 2021 than in any year since 2002, and during a January 18 press conference, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Springs Police Department offered explanations of why. Their theory: Risky habits fueled by lower traffic...
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

More than 670 lives lost on Colorado roads in 2021

Last year, 672 people were killed on Colorado roadways – the most deaths since 2002. And that number is expected to increase as the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to receive additional crash reports. This marks a 50% increase from the 447 fatalities recorded in 2011. Today, CDOT, the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Traffic deaths 'a crisis' in Colorado Springs and around state, officials say

Officials said Tuesday that traffic deaths in Colorado — including Colorado Springs — have become "a crisis" after the state had "an unfortunate milestone" last year with the most road fatalities in nearly two decades. Traffic deaths are 50% higher than they were 10 years ago, officials said during a virtual news conference with Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs police. The surge in road deaths...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
theflorencecitizen.com

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs Police Department to discuss rise in traffic deaths

STATEWIDE – Colorado hit an unfortunate milestone in 2021, recording the most traffic deaths since 2002. Traffic deaths are now 50% higher than they were just 10 years ago. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs Police Department will communicate an urgent message to Colorado drivers about a crisis in human behavior on our roads.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

“Personal choices” behind surge in traffic deaths in Colorado, officials say

Preliminary data from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows 672 people died on Colorado roads in 2021, the state’s most since 2002. That number is expected to exceed 700 once final tallies come in, according to Colorado State Patrol chief Matthew Packard. During a press conference announcing the record, Packard urged people to take personal responsibility for reducing traffic deaths. He said too many people get behind the wheel while impaired, or are distracted when on the road.
COLORADO STATE
klin.com

16 Deaths On Nebraska Roads In December

Nebraska DOT released their accident statistics for the month of December 2021 and report that 16 people died on Nebraska roads in 14 crashes. They report that four of the eleven vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts. Four were using seat belts and three had usage marked as unknown. Only 53 of the 183 vehicle occupants killed in 2021 were wearing seat belts.
NEBRASKA STATE
#The Gazette
OutThere Colorado

Colorado officially tops 11,000 COVID-19 deaths

Colorado officially surpassed 11,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, continuing the state's recent trend of adding about 1,000 new casualties from the virus each month. The latest milestone comes as the state battles a rapid, ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases propelled by the omicron variant. Hospitalizations have surged: They've surpassed the peak from November 2021, which took more than five weeks to cover the ground that omicron has covered in fewer than three. The positivity rate this week nearly topped 30%; it's showed early, promising signs of stabilization in recent days, though.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Man lying on Colorado road is run over by police SUV, dies

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was lying on a road in a Denver suburb has died after he was run over by a police vehicle. The Colorado State Patrol says the 37-year-old man from Salt Lake City was run over Monday night by an Aurora Police Department police officer driving a fully marked SUV. The state patrol says the man was wearing dark clothes and had been seen drunk at a nearby store before he was hit. The state patrol says in a statement that the officer was on duty but not responding to a call when the man was run over.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

New Orleans woman second person to come forward warning law enforcement about Denver gunman

When Lyndon McLeod texted photos of a flamethrower and asked her to leave New Orleans and join him in Denver, Amanda Knight wrote “haha.” Days later, on Dec. 29, 2020, his texts were more insistent. “It’s like nobody takes one word I say seriously…which I suppose I deserve…For we get what we deserve in life, eh? But it is strange to be completely serious and still have people think I’m joking.” That’s when Knight decided to get law enforcement involved. “I told them that he...
DENVER, CO
NEWS10 ABC

U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program

The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The X factor affecting the mental health of Colorado's kids | Vince Bzdek

As the state continues to experience what Children’s Hospital has called “an emergency” in children’s mental health, I’ve been wondering why Colorado is so much worse than other states in quality and access of care, as well as rates of teen suicide and mental illness. We’re a fairly healthy, happy state by most measures. Why is mental health such a challenge for us? Clearly the pandemic has exacerbated things for...
COLORADO STATE
