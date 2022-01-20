Downtown businesses owners look to revive merchant association

CHEYENNE – Small business owners in downtown Cheyenne want more power to advocate for themselves and make improvements to the historic shopping, dining and entertainment district.

Robust attendance at a Downtown Cheyenne Merchant Association meeting Wednesday afternoon seemed to indicate business owners think the re-establishment of this kind of organization could help them do just that. The meeting was a follow-up to an initial kickoff used to gauge interest in reviving the association, which became inactive around 2015.

Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority, said in an interview after the meeting that the previous iteration of the merchant association dissolved partially because of miscommunication between the DDA and the merchant association and a conflict between how the two organizations functioned.

What will make this iteration work, Bravo said, is the DDA getting out of the way of the merchant association and not managing how it operates.

“At the same time, (we’ll) find them resources and help them be lifted up to be successful, and then maintain a really strong communication front that we’ve already put in place the last six months,” he said.

Bravo said the group has begun working with a contractor to establish the merchant association as a 501©(6) organization, which is used for business leagues and chambers of commerce.

Many downtown businesses were represented at the meeting, held at the Cheyenne Depot and over Zoom, including Alexis Drake, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Olympus Games and Comics, The Hawthorn Tree, Flippers Family Arcadem, and Swirls and Pearls cupcakery.

The driving force behind a new merchant association needed to be business owners working together to advocate for their interests, attendees said.

As of Wednesday, the mission statement reads as follows: “The mission of the Cheyenne Downtown Merchant Association is to identify, plan and execute ideas and initiatives that advocate for the enhancement of downtown Cheyenne as a center for commerce, a destination for visitors and an asset for the Cheyenne community.”

Bravo said a lot of things that had been asked of the DDA just weren’t feasible for the type of organization it is. What business owners want – things like lobbying local and state government for ordinance and law changes – would be better accomplished with a merchant association, he said.

The mission of the DDA and merchant association would overlap in some areas, Bravo said, but it would be important for the merchant association to pinpoint some areas the DDA can’t necessarily accomplish.

“Taxing districts, liaison with local and state governments, real issues that face us, that really face our bottom lines – in my opinion, that’s what this association should be, and we should start talking about what some of those mechanisms and platforms (are),” Dillinger’s co-owner Ryan Clement said during the meeting.

Clement said he hoped focus and resources would be put into redeveloping and revitalizing the historic downtown – not just into new projects like the Reed Avenue Corridor project. That project is a city effort to redevelop the West Edge into an entertainment and dining district.

“I think no matter what we do within the context of the mission of this organization, there has to be engaging with both local government and state government to improve downtown and to improve things that are just simple – (for example,) can the city communicate with us when they’re going to tear up the sidewalks?” he said.

Clement, along with Dillinger’s co-owner Ann Clement, also suggested potential improvements to parking in the downtown area. Rather than street parking that is free for two hours and then strictly enforced by Cheyenne Police Department community service officers, perhaps the city could try out parking meters or change the ordinance that restricts street parking.

Mary’s Mountain Cookies owner Katie Brady emphasized that downtown small business owners stepping up and collectively working together to advocate for their interests would be what makes the association succeed.

“I just think that there’s power in numbers,” Brady said.

Some at the meeting expressed frustration with previous DDA leadership, saying they’d been made to feel like business owners were complaining too much or had been pushed to the side so real estate and development could be prioritized.

Bravo, who began leading the DDA when the organization merged with Visit Cheyenne in July , reassured business owners that he wanted to see them and a merchant association succeed, and that he would continue to be an advocate for them.

But what will be even more powerful and effective, he said, is collective action by a small business owners via the merchant association.

Several business owners volunteered to join a steering committee, and potential members agreed to meet again in two weeks.