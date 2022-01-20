(Update: confirmed) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be coming 5th April

The next step in the Pokemon franchise Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out next Friday and it certainly looks like an interesting direction for the popular series. It should be mentioned that some people have gotten their hands on retail copies over a week early and footage and details are swirling all over the internet. Some of those who have received copies of the game early are selling them on eBay for a high price. The PokeLeaks subreddit turned out to be the first port of call, as a single user began posting details about the game and then others began sharing information which suggests that numerous copies of the game are out there in the wild at present. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially out Friday, 28th January so it is going to be fairly difficult for fans to avoid spoilers.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO