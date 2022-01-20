(Update: confirmed) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be coming 5th April

When Square Enix’s Life is Strange Remastered Collection was first announced, the release was slated for 30th September 2021, but soon before the supposed launch, it was delayed until Early 2022. The PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia versions have since been confirmed to be definitively reaching this mark, finally hitting digital and retail stores on 1st February, but unfortunately, the port for Nintendo Switch has been delayed yet again. Details as to exactly why the release has been pushed back further is vague, with the development team at Deck Nine simply stating that the games “need a bit more time until they are ready.” We can only assume that hardware limitations are likely at play.
