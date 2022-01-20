ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Update: confirmed) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be coming 5th April

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Now confirmed as releasing 5th April by the official Star Wars LEGO Twitter account, plus new trailer:. The Microsoft Store database has revealed that the eagerly anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga could well be arriving on...

mynintendonews.com

Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible’ Release Dates Pushed (Again), This Time To 2023 And 2024

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said Friday that they have made the decision to move Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2023 and 2024, respectively. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.” Franchise star Tom Cruise already had a Paramount-Skydance tentpole coming in 2022: Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed...
MOVIES
StarWars.com

New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer and Launch Date Revealed

It’s all been building up to this. Lucasfilm Games announced today that the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive April 5, 2022 — welcome news made even better by the debut of an extensive new trailer. Featuring the biggest look yet at the gameplay, worlds, and humor of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Who doesn’t love a dancing bantha?), you can check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, beset by delays and crunch, arriving in April

You can soon relive all of the moments of the main nine Star Wars movies in tiny Lego block form with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Publisher Warner Bros. Games published a gameplay overview trailer Thursday, and after multiple delays — which have coincided with extensive crunch at developer TT Games, according to a new report from Polygon — announced a release date of April 5 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Combat mechanics shine as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a date

TT Games’ Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been in development for a long time. With over 300 unique characters to choose from across 20 iconic Star Wars locations, it’s been a huge task for the developers and we can’t imagine the COVID-19 pandemic has helped. Thankfully, we’re one step closer to launch and TT Games has just shared a new trailer detailing the new combat mechanics being introduced to the game, alongside confirmation of an April 5 release date.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Legends Arceus details have leaked online due to early retail copies

The next step in the Pokemon franchise Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out next Friday and it certainly looks like an interesting direction for the popular series. It should be mentioned that some people have gotten their hands on retail copies over a week early and footage and details are swirling all over the internet. Some of those who have received copies of the game early are selling them on eBay for a high price. The PokeLeaks subreddit turned out to be the first port of call, as a single user began posting details about the game and then others began sharing information which suggests that numerous copies of the game are out there in the wild at present. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially out Friday, 28th January so it is going to be fairly difficult for fans to avoid spoilers.
RETAIL
My Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Rise for Switch and PC has now shipped 8 million copies worldwide

Capcom has announced today that the excellent Monster Hunter Rise for both Nintendo Switch and PC has shifted over eight million copies worldwide. The game launched as a timed exclusive on the Nintendo Switch in March last year and has recently arrived on PC. Sales should continue to grow at a decent pace as a brand new expansion for Monster Hunter Rise titled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is out this summer on both platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Devs Fought “Soft-Spoken Blackmail”

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Hides Another Story. Crunch is, unfortunately, an all too common fixture of the game development space. It’s a situation no game dev wants to find themselves in. Developers describe weeks of long shifts and development issues, an overbearing pressure to stay in the office and keep working, paid or not, or put your job in jeopardy. For the developers of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, that nightmare was all too real.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

WayForward & Limited Run Games announces River City Girls Zero physical editions

River City Girls Zero, a western localization from WayForward of the 1994 Super Famicom beat ’em up Shin Nekketsu Kōha: Kunio-tachi no Banka that was originally developed by Givro Corporation, is confirmed to be getting physical releases from Limited Run Games. Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 versions will be available, with the game set to release in Early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed until later this year

When Square Enix’s Life is Strange Remastered Collection was first announced, the release was slated for 30th September 2021, but soon before the supposed launch, it was delayed until Early 2022. The PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia versions have since been confirmed to be definitively reaching this mark, finally hitting digital and retail stores on 1st February, but unfortunately, the port for Nintendo Switch has been delayed yet again. Details as to exactly why the release has been pushed back further is vague, with the development team at Deck Nine simply stating that the games “need a bit more time until they are ready.” We can only assume that hardware limitations are likely at play.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PC System Requirements Are Out

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has received an official release date and a new trailer along with PC system requirements. After we first reported about the release date, it was later confirmed along with a new trailer. The game is arriving on April 5th, 2022. It will be available on a variety of different platforms ranging from the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series PC, to the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

The latest edition of Japanese gaming magazine Weekly Famitsu is now with subscribers in the land of the rising sun and there’s a smattering of reviews this week. The highest scoring game in Issue 1729 is Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2, which is the latest Gunvolt game from the talented team at Inti Creates. The four reviewers gave the game a 9/8/8/8 which gives the multiplatform game an impressive 33/40. Here’s all the review scores from Weekly Famiutsu Issue 1729:
VIDEO GAMES

