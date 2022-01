Trevor Immelman had heard the Tiger Woods practice stories. And, for the most part, the legends were true. “When you read a lot of the stuff, he would say, OK, 4:30 a.m. workout — I don’t know how true that is — but then it would be like, nine holes, chip balls, putt, play another nine, have lunch,” Immelman said to Golf.com.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO