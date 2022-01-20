ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.T.E BOTLabs Announces Launch Of SocialKYC

Cover picture for the articleB.T.E. BOTLabs Trusted Entity GmbH (B.T.E.), a subsidiary of blockchain company BOTLabs GmbH is pleased to announce that it has launched a decentralized identity service dubbed SocialKYC, to restore control to users. Being a subsidiary of BOTLabs GmbH, the initial developer of the KILT protocol, B.T.E has built the...

