B.T.E BOTLabs Announces Launch Of SocialKYC

Stratis, a decentralized layer one blockchain platform, is elated to announce the launch of the first feeless NFT platform, Stratisphere. According to the announcement, the NFT platform went live on January 18, giving users and enterprises a platform to launch or trade their NFTs. The Stratisphere is the first feeless NFT platform allowing users to engage in NFT activities on reliable and accessible blockchains such as Stratis. Being feeless will allow numerous players, including Red Ego, a British indie development company, and over 20 other projects, to engage in the growing NFT market. These projects will no longer have to incur additional charges associated with the current NFT platforms, such as a 2.5% fee by OpenSea and a 2% fee by LooksRare.

