County to Begin Distributing N95 Masks at Libraries on Friday

“As a former litigator, Paula Gibson saw the economic and emotional costs of prolonged disputes and recognized that there could be better ways to resolve cases. And after spending too many days and hours at home during the pandemic, Paula realized that it was the right time in her life to start her own business by doing something that was personally rewarding and helpful to others. She decided to open her own mediation practice because she was mediating family law cases in the D.C. Superior Court and wanted to expand on doing that work in Maryland and elsewhere. Her practice, the Gibson Mediation Group, LLC consists primarily of divorce and eldercare cases.

