Wayne County, NY

Wayne County Man Arrested After Disturbance at McDonald’s

By Greg Cotterill
 4 days ago

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons man after an investigation into a disturbance at the McDonalds in Lyons. Deputies arrested...

FL Radio Group

Man Arrested for Shoplifting at Canandaigua Walmart

A Bloomfield man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shoplifting from the Canandaigua Walmart. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested Steven Mussaw after leaving the store with unpaid goods. He is expected to appear in Hopewell Town Court at a later date to answer the charge against him.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office reports the Tuesday arrest of a Dundee man on a bench warrant for failing to appear in Rochester City Court. Deputies say Erik Hoyt was arrested and turned over to the Rochester Police Department. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Macedon Man Facing Multiple Charges After Car Crash

A Macedon man is facing multiple charges relating to a July car crash in the Town of Palmyra. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies report they arrested Christopher Everhart Wednesday night in connection with an incident which occurred July 28th of last year, when, according to law enforcement, they responded to a car crash on State Route 21 near the Bridge Pub. Everhart refused a blood alcohol test at the time.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Snowmobile Accidents in Wayne County, 1 Person Airlifted to Strong

Two separate snowmobile crashes were reported in Wayne County Saturday with one Town of Sodus man airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Skillins lost control of his snowmobile on Saturday and collided with an apple tree, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle. Skillins was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight for injuries to his right leg and ribs.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
Wayne, NY
Lyons, NY
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Pedestrian Hit by Car in Lyons

A pedestrian was struck by a car in the Town of Lyons Saturday night. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 18 year old Tyler Parsons was hit by a car driven by Allen Harper while travelling on State Route 31 around 7:30pm. Parsons was flown via Mercy Flight...
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Crash in Marion

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports a personal injury accident in the Town of Marion Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Brandie Smith was travelling on Walworth Marion Road with her seven year old son when she tried to turn onto Hall Center Road, causing a collision with a vehicle in the oncoming lane. Smith was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. She was also ticketed for failure to yield the right of way on a left turn.
MARION, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Admits to Causing Accident That Killed 14-Year-Old

An Ithaca man faces eight-and-a-third to 25-years in state prison after pleading guilty Thursday to a felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. Robert DeFelice admitted to driving recklessly when he struck two girls walking along the shoulder of Route 96 in the 1400 block of Trumansburg Road in the town of Ithaca on July 21st of last year. 14-year old Sophia Nickerson was killed and her 13-year old friend suffered a broken arm. Police say DeFelice was driving under the influence of cocaine and with a blood alcohol content greater than .18-percent.
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

On Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at 7:59 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Scott L. Pritchard, age 44, of Waterloo, following a traffic stop on E Bayard Street. Pritchard was initially stopped for operating a suspended motor vehicle. During the traffic stop it was determined that Pritchard was also operating with a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle. Pritchard was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Registration is suspended, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, and Operating Without Insurance. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on 02/09/2022 at 10:00 A.M. to answer the charge.
WATERLOO, NY
#Mcdonald#Petit Larceny#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Police Search for Penn Yan Man Considered “Armed and Dangerous”

Penn Yan Police are looking for a 44-year old Hicks Street resident that is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Elwood Hilligus, who also goes by “Teeter” is also known to frequent the Dundee and Elmira areas. Police say he has a violent history, is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. Hilligus is described as being 6’1, 300 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

North Rose Woman Arrested on DWI Charges

A North Rose woman has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jennifer Buckley around 5:40pm Thursday in the Town of Lyons. Deputies arrived on Maple Street Road to find a vehicle stopped on the street with Buckley and another occupant fighting inside it. After a field sobriety test, she was arrested and taken to the sheriff’s office where a chemical test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.19%. Buckley was released on appearance tickets and is set to answer the charges against her in Lyons Town Court at a later date.
ROSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Admits to Felony Attempted Burglary

A Lyons man will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty in court this week to a felony attempted burglary charge. Daniel Snyder was arrested on charges of grand larceny, conspiracy, burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon back in August of 2020 after he was accused of breaking into a home in the town of Arcadia the month before. He was also accused of stealing a car from a Lyons body shop business. Officers located Snyder driving the car when he was arrested in the burglary case.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Hit By SUV in Parking Lot

A Wayne County man was hit by a car while walking across the parking lot at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack Tuesday night in Farmington. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say 50-year old Joseph Reyes, of Geneva was traveling south through the parking lot of the casino in an SUV when he struck 79- year old Chester Barnhart of Macedon.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Arrested for Assault

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a City of Rochester man following an investigation into a disturbance which occurred on Rail Road Avenue in the Town of Ontario. Deputies arrested Nahum O. Marshall, age 38, of 199 Parcells Avenue in the City of Rochester, for...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Buffalo Man Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Buffalo man on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Williamson court for Failure to Appear. Deputies arrested Jesus M. Rivera Martinez, age 31 of 270 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on a bench warrant stemming from failing to appear in court on previous violations of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, False inspection Sticker, Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Uninsured Motor Vehicle along with multiple other Vehicle and Traffic violations. Mr. Rivera Martinez was arrested in Erie County and turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office upon his release.
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario Man Arrested For Driving While Ability Impaired

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario Man following a Suspicious Condition in the Town of Ontario in August of 2021. Deputies arrested Christopher S. Hillen, Age 43 of Ontario, for Driving While ability impaired by drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Ignition Interlok Device. It is alledged that on August 23, 2021 Hillen was located unconcious in the driver seat of his vehicle while at the KwikFill in Ontario. A blood draw was completed and toxicology reports later returned with a positive result for Fentanyl, Norfentanyl and Amphetimines showing Hillen was under the influence at the time of the incident.
ONTARIO, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Stabbing Under Investigation

A man was stabbed in the upper torso Wednesday afternoon in Ithaca. The unidentified victim was found at the Fastrac convenience store on North Meadow Street and taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. With the help of witness statements, police believe the stabbing occurred in the area of West State and Meadow Streets and that the victim and suspect are known to each other.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Mom Charged With Abandoning Nine-Year Old Child

A Seneca Falls mom faces felony charges following a child abuse investigation. On Wednesday, officials with the Seneca Falls School District contacted 38-year old Kelly Utter after transportation workers were unable to make contact with her when attempting to drop off her nine-year-old child. Utter allegedly told the school she was no longer going to be able to care for the child and would not be coming to the school to pick up the nine-year-old.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Arrested for Failure To Appear

On January 17, 2022, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Scott W. Meldrum, age 34, of Syracuse, on a bench warrant out of the Seneca Falls Town Court. Meldrum originally failed to appear in court for a Disorderly Conduct charge in August of 2021. Meldrum was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Multiple Departments Called to Large Structure Fire in Yates County

3:25 p.m. UPDATE: Pre-Emption Road has reopened to all traffic. 1:30 p.m. UPDATE: Command at the scene reported the fire was under control at 1:15 p.m. Firefighters from a number of Yates County departments are on scene at the lunch hour of a structure fire at 1408 Pre-Emption Road in the town of Benton. The initial call came in as a shop fire and when the first crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed a working structure fire.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

Community Policy