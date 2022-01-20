Wayne County Man Arrested After Disturbance at McDonald’s

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario Man following a Suspicious Condition in the Town of Ontario in August of 2021. Deputies arrested Christopher S. Hillen, Age 43 of Ontario, for Driving While ability impaired by drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Ignition Interlok Device. It is alledged that on August 23, 2021 Hillen was located unconcious in the driver seat of his vehicle while at the KwikFill in Ontario. A blood draw was completed and toxicology reports later returned with a positive result for Fentanyl, Norfentanyl and Amphetimines showing Hillen was under the influence at the time of the incident.

ONTARIO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO