ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Myanmar military arrests more journalists in media crackdown-editor

By Elizabeth Piper, Kate Holton
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military has arrested three people working for the independent news portal Dawei Watch, an editor at the publication said on Thursday, the latest detentions under a media crackdown that has occurred since last year’s coup. Moe Myint, a 35-year-old journalist and a mother-of-three,...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule

BANGKOK — (AP) — American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday. Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames and furniture....
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Kashmir independent press club shut down in media crackdown

The future of press freedom in Indian-administered Kashmir has been thrown into question after pro-government journalists and police officers forcibly took over its independent press club, which the authorities later shut down. The incident, which follows the harassment and detention of dozens of journalists in Kashmir in recent months, is...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Richardson
globalvoices.org

Media crackdown continues ahead of coup anniversary in Myanmar

So far, three journalists have been killed this January, and three more journalists were arrested on January 20, as Myanmar’s military authorities continue to silence critical reports ahead of the one-year coup anniversary on February 1. After grabbing power last year, the junta targeted the media by revoking the...
ASIA
Metro International

Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp – sources

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, four security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou. His detention comes after sustained gunfire rang out from...
POLITICS
WKBN

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Junta#Reuters#Dawei Watch#Asean#Frontier Myanmar
Metro International

Vietnam detects first Omicron cases in the community -state media

(Reuters) – Vietnam has recorded its first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the community, state media reported on Wednesday, as health authorities urged people to increase their vigilance due to the threat from the variant. The three positive cases were detected over the weekend in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Cambodia resumes treason trial of opposition leader Kem Sokha

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia resumed on Wednesday the treason trial of banned opposition party leader Kem Sokha after a two-year delay due to the pandemic, in a case condemned by the United States as politically motivated. Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his opposition Cambodia National Rescue...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy