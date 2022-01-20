ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic

By Metro US
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) -British teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu was unable to find the solution to her latest Grand Slam puzzle on Thursday, as a combination of a blistered racket hand and an inspired Danka Kovinic derailed her Australian Open plans in the second round. The 17th seed, who rocketed...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.Picture of the dayStat of the dayBreaking new groundTwo historic milestones in the #AusOpen juniors today: 🇮🇷 Meshkatolzahra Safi became the...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 as Halep fires warning

World number two and title favourite Daniil Medvedev won over the Australian Open crowd on Saturday as he eased into the last 16 along with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fit-again Halep came into the tournament full of confidence after her first title in 16 months earlier this month at a Melbourne warm-up event and was always in charge.
TENNIS
AFP

Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Us Open#Reuters#British#U S Open#Grand Slam#Montenegran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Dan Evans defeat ends British interest in singles at Australian Open

British interest in singles ended in disappointing fashion at the Australian Open with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.Evans had won their only previous meeting at the same venue 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title – the Murray River Open – but a repeat never looked on the cards from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set.Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on...
TENNIS
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka laughs off serving slump to reach Australian Open fourth round

Aryna Sabalenka was able to laugh about her service struggles after battling through to the fourth round of the Australian Open.The world number two has served 80 double faults during her first five matches of the season but is at least happy that the numbers are heading in the right direction.She said after beating Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-3 6-1: “I’m really happy right now, and mostly really happy that I made only 10 double faults.”It's all about taking the positives 😂 @SabalenkaA · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/OJioA8Zmen— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2022Sabalenka has had to come from a set down...
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-Berrettini serves big to see off Carreno Busta

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – World number seven Matteo Berrettini defeated Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5 7-6(4) 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time. Berrettini, coming off a marathon five-set win over Carlos Alcaraz, showed no signs of fatigue as he struck 57 winners...
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-Medvedev faces tactical test against Cressy

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – World number two Daniil Medvedev reaffirmed his Australian Open title credentials with a crushing win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/clinical-medvedev-cruises-into-australian-open-fourth-round-2022-01-22 over Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round, but the Russian will face a very different test against Maxime Cressy on Monday. Medvedev will start as favourite against the...
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-Nervous Swiatek rallies to reach maiden Australian Open quarter-final

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Seventh seed Iga Swiatek said she had to overcome nerves to stage a comeback from a set down to edge Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in a baseline slugfest on Monday and reach her first Australian Open quarter-final. In a match which regularly witnessed a change in momentum, the...
TENNIS
Metro International

Djokovic sponsor Hublot says vaccine is personal choice

ZURICH (Reuters) – Watch maker Hublot, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice, the Swiss luxury group told Reuters in its first comment since the world men’s tennis No. 1 was expelled from Australia this month. The Serbian player, who is not vaccinated...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev aims to march on as resurgent Halep sweeps into last 16

World number two Daniil Medvedev steps up his march towards the Australian Open men's title later but the early action on Saturday was dominated by the resurgent former finalist Simona Halep, who swept into the second week in Melbourne. Paire, the world number 56, is looking to equal his best at a Slam by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. dh/mtp
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy