Shed Excess Mental Baggage To Unveil Life’s Hidden Secrets

Mira is nursing an unresolved sadness. When we first meet her, she is in the car with her sister Lara, on their way to their mother’s house to attend their grandmother’s birthday party. Lara is trying to talk to her, but Mira is listless, forlorn. She has just been released from a psychiatric facility, where she was in treatment after an accidental overdose. We know nothing about the nature of Mira’s troubles. The makers of the short film “Tallahassee,” Darine Hotait and Hala Alyan, tactfully elide her backstory, withholding the determinate pathology that would come with a detailed diagnosis. All that matters is where she is now: on a road to see her family, suffering from a mental torment that steals her away from the world. Whatever the clinical cause for Mira’s inward pull is, it’s a chilling one to observe.

