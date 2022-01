CHICAGO (CBS) — Antiviral pills that can significantly reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and even deaths – but the supply of the Pfizer and Merck COVID-19 pills across the country – and here in our area – is still very limited. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, getting your hands on a prescription is only half the battle. Your doctor can write a prescription, but then you need to find a local pharmacy that has the drugs in stock — and all during a very short period of time after you start experiencing symptoms. “It’s a very narrow window,” said Dr. Michael...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO