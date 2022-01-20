Aid finally reaches devastated Tonga, water supply ship awaited
By Praveen Menon, Kirsty Needham
Metro International
4 days ago
(Reuters) – The first emergency supply aircraft reached Tonga on Thursday, five days after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami, as dispersed communities awaited the arrival of a ship with equipment to scale up supplies of drinking water. A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules landed at...
The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world. - 'Unprecedented disaster' -
Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
Tonga’s government said drinking water was the priority as the clean-up continued a week after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. A national emergency team had already distributed 60,000 litres of water to residents, the government said on Saturday. A desalination plant on a New Zealand naval ship that arrived on Friday, capable of producing 70,000 litres a day, has started drawing seawater from Tonga’s harbour.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - The first aid flights reached Tonga on Thursday with more en route, five days after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami, as communities intent on clean-up operations awaited a ship with equipment to scale up supplies ofmuch-needed drinking water. A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130...
(Reuters) -The first aircraft carrying humanitarian supplies arrived in Tonga on Thursday, five days after the South Pacific island nation was hit by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that devastated communities and spoiled most of its drinking water. A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules landed in Tonga's Fua'amotu...
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) -All the homes on one of Tonga’s small outer islands have been destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, with three people so far confirmed dead, the government said on Tuesday in its first update since the disaster struck. With communications https://tmsnrt.rs/3qzVPyy badly hampered by the...
(Reuters) – Two New Zealand navy vessels will arrive in Tonga on Friday, carrying much-needed water and other supplies for the Pacific island nation reeling from a volcanic eruption and tsunami, and largely cut off from the outside world. Hundreds of homes in Tonga’s smaller outer islands have been...
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY (Reuters) – A New Zealand navy ship carrying 250,000 litres of water arrived in Tonga on Friday, bringing life-saving supplies for the South Pacific archipelago six days after it was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that polluted its water sources. As help from abroad started arriving,...
Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment have landed in Tonga as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. Zed Seselja, Australian minister for international development and the Pacific, said planes from other nations, including New Zealand and...
The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains".
The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves.
"We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release.
NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
Humanitarian officials estimate that about 84,000 people — more than 80% of the Pacific nation’s population — have been affected. UK-funded aid is heading to Tonga to help the relief effort following the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. The supplies, being sent on board HMAS Adelaide, of...
SUVA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China shipped relief supplies worth 1 million yuan (157,900 U.S. dollars) on Monday from Fiji to Tonga, which has suffered heavy damage from the recent volcanic eruptions and tsunami. A ceremony was held at a port in Suva's Walu Bay to see off two vessels...
The first foreign aid planes have arrived in Tonga, bearing much-needed supplies for the Pacific nation which was left devastated by a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami on Saturday. New Zealand said its military plane landed at Tonga's main airport after workers cleared ash from the runway. Australia also confirmed...
The first aircraft carrying humanitarian supplies arrived in Tonga on Thursday, five days after the South Pacific island nation was hit by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that devastated communities and spoiled most of its drinking water. With some communication lines restored, details of the destruction were becoming clearer but...
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Life-saving water supplies from a New Zealand navy ship were distributed across Tonga’s main island on Friday, as other countries battled the logistics of delivering aid to one of the world’s remotest communities. Six days after the South Pacific archipelago was devastated by a...
A New Zealand navy ship carrying 250,000 liters of water arrived in Tonga on Friday, bringing lifesaving supplies for the South Pacific archipelago six days after it was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that polluted its water sources. As help from abroad started arriving, an Australian aid flight...
The Royal New Zealand Navy dispatched two ships to Tonga on Tuesday, but New Zealand's minister of defense said it would take three days for them to reach the Polynesian archipelago nation, CNN reported. Tonga was struck by a tsunami and covered with ash after an undersea volcano erupted 40...
Planes carrying aid from Australia, New Zealand, and Japan reached Tonga over the weekend, providing food, water, medical supplies, and communication equipment to the isolated, tsunami-ravaged archipelago, ABC News reported. It was initially impossible to deliver aid by air because all of the archipelago's airports were either damaged in the...
(Reuters) – Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the new AUKUS defence alliance with Britain and the United States will contribute to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. In a speech to the World Economic Forum, Morrison said Australia wanted to maintain an “open...
The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
Comments / 0