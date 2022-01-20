ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-'Not good enough', Murray mauled by Daniel in Melbourne

By Metro US
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) -A bitterly disappointed Andy Murray was knocked out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday and said he might not be back next year if his results this season didn’t match up to his expectations. The 34-year-old Scot had high hopes of his...

