Tennis-Medvedev halts Kyrgios show to reach third round

By Sudipto Ganguly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – World number two Daniil Medvedev put an end to the Nick Kyrgios show at this year’s Australian Open on Thursday, dumping out the mercurial local hope with a clinical 7-6(1) 6-4 4-6 6-2 victory to reach the...

