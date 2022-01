Conor Benn has suggested that Anthony Joshua would be foolish to turn down a rumoured £15 million payout by not stepping aside to allow Oleksandr Usyk to fight Tyson Fury.Joshua has activated his rematch clause to set up a second encounter with Usyk having been beaten by the Ukrainian in September of last year.However a battle of heavyweight champions in Fury and Usyk is favoured by promoters, with Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum openly stating that discussions have taken place.It has been suggested that Joshua may be open to withdrawing his rematch in return for financial compensation and a...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO