ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Donations made to Auburn animal shelter in honor of Betty White

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vh1q3_0dqmB6em00

On January 17, the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York was flooded with donation in honor of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday. As of 1:15 p.m. on that day, $3500 had been donated to the Auburn-based shelter.

White, who died on December 31, 2021, was a beloved actress and animal rights activist. In the wake of her death, many online circulated the “Betty White Challenge” which encouraged donations in honor of the star, according to The Citizen.

“I wish it could be Betty White’s birthday everyday,” said Carol Russell, executive director of the shelter.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

THE PINTCAST: Ian Conboy from Lucky Hare Brewing (podcast)

I met Ian at Lucky Hare’s newly-renovated taproom, just off Route 414 in Hector. We talked about the renovations and the Wild Hare series of beers they’re brewing to celebrate. The first is the Wild Hare Kriek, made with locally picked tart cherries from Wickham’s Tango Oaks Farm. It goes through a three month process called carbonic maceration. It’s worth the wait! Lots of cherry flavor, but plenty of beer flavor as well. Next in the series will be a Flanders Red, made with the same cherries. Lucky Hare has also brought back a classic, the Glen Ale, as in Watkins Glen. This is a 1930s recipe using malted corn and two row malt from Murmuration Malts in Bloomfield. It’s done in partnership with nearby Finger Lakes Distilling. It’s a smooth, easy drinking beer. Give one to your friend who doesn’t think he likes craft beer. If, like me, you think the only good thing about cold weather is that it’s Russian Imperial Stout time, try their “I am the Liquor” barrel-aged Russian. Fans of Trailer Park Boys will get the name.
HECTOR, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy