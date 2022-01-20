Donations made to Auburn animal shelter in honor of Betty White

On January 17, the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York was flooded with donation in honor of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday. As of 1:15 p.m. on that day, $3500 had been donated to the Auburn-based shelter.

White, who died on December 31, 2021, was a beloved actress and animal rights activist. In the wake of her death, many online circulated the “Betty White Challenge” which encouraged donations in honor of the star, according to The Citizen.

“I wish it could be Betty White’s birthday everyday,” said Carol Russell, executive director of the shelter.

