High-quality product photography builds trust, credibility, and it ultimately helps sell your product. E-commerce is growing every day, and product photos are one of the main tools online shoppers use when making their decision. According to Meero, 90% of online buyers rate photo quality as the most important factor in an online sale — and why wouldn’t they? Without being able to see or touch your product, the images and description are some of the primary sources for deciding whether or not to make a purchase.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 HOURS AGO