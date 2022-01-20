ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

News update from FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan shot at apartment complex and...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for apartment fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a woman was arrested after setting an apartment on fire. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Landis Park Drive to assist on a fire call on Saturday, Jan. 22 at about 9:53 p.m. Deputies say, upon arrival,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after man shot, flown to hospital

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person was injured after a shooting in Anderson County Thursday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a scene on Forest Lane in Starr at 5:35 p.m. Upon arrival deputies found a man had been hit at least one time.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Gunshot victim found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a scene in reference to a gunshot victim on Bent Bridge Road at 8:37 p.m. Deputies say they found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound that is believed to be non-life threatening. The...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fox Carolina
FOX Carolina

Deputies called to second apartment shooting this week

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after one man was injured, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at Eagle Trace Apartments on Lakeside Road shortly before 11 p.m. Deputies say the victim is receiving treatment at a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Gunshot victim found near Edwards Road

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Greenville County say that a person was found dead on Edwards Road after being shot at least once. According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies received a call for a gunshot victim in the area some time after 3:30 a.m. Deputies confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GCSO: Man injured after shooting on Buncombe Road

GREENVILLE, C (FOX CAROLINA) - One man was injured after a shooting on Buncombe Road just down from Stone Ave. and Rutherford Street near downtown, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene near Crest Lane shortly after 4:30 p.m. at...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Two Ohio murder suspects arrested by Spartanburg County deputies at motel

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - Two Ohio murder suspects were arrested at a motel, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Sandusky Police Department in Ohio reached out to Spartanburg deputies for help locating murder suspects in Spartanburg County. The Sandusky Police Department...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Suspect, vehicle identified after Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have identified a person and the car connected to a shooting in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. However, they didn't release a name of the suspect. The shooting happened on Sherwood Drive in Belton Saturday, Jen. 15, according...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man arrested in connection to shooting that left one injured

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt on Jan. 17. Deputies said they responded to East Parker Road at around 8:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least one time. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment. However, deputies believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for 2 suspects in arson investigation in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville Police are investigating an arson incident that happened early Wednesday morning. The department said at 3:15 a.m., police were called by Hendersonville FD to a building that contained several offices and an apartment at 101 1st Avenue East. We're told the apartment was occupied...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Independent

Police hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ 14-year-old suspected of triple murder

An “armed and dangerous” 14-year-old male is on the run from Texas authorities after he allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of three Latino teenagers at a convenience store in a Dallas suburb. The Garland Police Department (GPD) said in an announcement on Wednesday that Abel Elias Acosta had been identified as the shooting suspect behind the three deaths on Sunday. Three Latino teenagers, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the incident at a convenience store in Garland County, the GPD said. A 15-year-old boy was also injured. Although the suspect has so far evaded authorities, his father Richard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer who responded to shooting discovers her own son dead

A police officer who responded to the scene of a shooting in Mississippi at the weekend reportedly discovered the body of her 20-year-old son. The Hazlehurst Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the city at about 2am on Sunday, and a body was reported in the road. Police chief Darian Murray said an officer who was called to the shooting was the mother of the victim, as WLBT reported. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Laquandia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man found on Spartanburg street

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man found dead in an outside area in Spartanburg has been identified, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Donnie Ray Bridges, 44, was found dead at 189 North Forest Street, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said Bridges was homeless. A...
SPARTANBURG, SC

