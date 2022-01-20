ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI and Texas Democrats Rep. Henry Cuellar confirm 'investigation' involving Cuellar, offer few details

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
FBI agents were "present in the vicinity" of Rep. Henry Cuellar's (D-Texas) home in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes said in a brief statement. "The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation." Cuellar's office issued...

Michael555
3d ago

well the Democrats have failed so terribly this country and now they're eating their own and we also get to see how the DC swamp uses the FBI to their own purpose

4
Vanessa Bryant
3d ago

this is what happens when you find out the government has been lying to your constituents bout everything and is racist against them.

2
