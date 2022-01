Rock singer Chris Daughtry and his family have announced the cause of stepdaughter Hannah Price’s death in a new statement.Price, 25, was found by police in her home in Tennessee on 12 November 2021. It has now been determined that she died by suicide.A statement shared with People addressed the “speculation” surrounding Price’s death, adding: “After a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.”Daughtry’s family said that Price, who was the daughter of the singer’s wife Deanna, had been “in and out of therapy and treatment centres” over the years due to her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO