Susannah Benton anxiously walked into the doors of a clinic she had only heard of, unsure if she could get the same help her co-worker had told her about. “They have reasonable prices for people who can’t afford insurance,” a woman Benton worked with had told her. Benton went online to the Bethesda Clinic website, filled out the paperwork and since then, her life — and smile — have changed for the better.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO