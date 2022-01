Garrett Hedlund was reportedly arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee on Saturday amid reports that his relationship with Emma Roberts has ended. The "Country Strong" star may be in some serious legal trouble given that this current arrest happened while he was still on probation stemming from another incident that occurred in 2020. TMZ reports that Hedlund was nabbed for public intoxication on Saturday night in Franklin County.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO