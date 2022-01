Putting away money isn’t as challenging as some people think, but it can be a struggle when you’re new to adulthood. College can serve as a safety net while you prepare for your future career. Once you graduate, the grace period on loans goes faster than you think, and you’re left facing the real financial constraints so many adults wrestle with. Even if you land a good job after college, you still might find debt rising faster than you thought. In addition to student loans, credit cards and personal spending can be hard to juggle on an entry-level salary. To help you reduce debt and enjoy greater freedom in your early 20s, here are four ways to save.

