Tennis

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open by unseeded Danka Kovinic

By Matias Grez, CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Emma Raducanu suffered a surprise defeat in the second round of the Australian Open, being beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by world No. 98 Danka Kovinic. The 19-year-old Brit appeared to struggle with a blister on her hand throughout the match and required treatment on several occasions from the court...

