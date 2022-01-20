Dungeons of Shalnor

The latter half of December 2021 saw the release of a somewhat uneventful Nintendo Direct aimed exclusively at upcoming indie releases for the Switch. One of the titles announced in said show was Dungeon Munchies, a game that caught my attention not because of its visuals (which, granted, are bland), but due to a neat mechanic presented in its trailer. It involves cooking body parts collected from fallen enemies, eating them, and acquiring their abilities. Essentially, a more morbid (and hilarious) take on Monster Hunter‘s main gameplay loop. I wanted to give it a try and see if its premise paid off. It was not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO