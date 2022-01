PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With more snow in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, essentials like shovels and ice melt are in high demand. If you need winter items like ice melt, you’re in luck. Eyewitness News found some stores are overstocked with winter products in Moorestown, New Jersey. The reason? Concerns over the supply chain shortage. “These are great to pick up and shovel, you don’t have to bend your back as much,” Pete Bender said. Moorestown Hardware in Burlington County usually keeps as many as 500 snow shovels in stock. On Wednesday, it has about 1,000. Bender, of Moorestown Hardware, said he...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO