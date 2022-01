The Consolidated Data Base System, or CDBS, the online filing system used by broadcasters to submit forms and applications to the Federal Communications Commission for decades, is coming to an end. In a Public Notice issued Tuesday, the Media Bureau said it would no longer accept filings in the CDBS effective at 5pm EST on Wednesday, Jan. 12. “This action is necessary due to pressing technical issues that prevent the effective use of CDBS going forward and is intended to facilitate the ongoing transition of all filings to the Licensing and Management System (LMS) database,” the agency said.

