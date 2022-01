GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday 42-36 in overtime, in one of the most memorable games in playoff history. As Fitz explains, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills' QB Josh Allen are two incredible young talents, but there are plenty of others in the league already. Quarterbacks are now being taught aggressive, advanced passing skills at a younger age and it's showing up in the NFL as the league promising more of these amazing contests in the future.

