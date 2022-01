HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team held off College of Charleston for a wild win Saturday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes defeated the Cougars, 95-94, in a game that lasted more than two-and-a-half hours despite going final in regulation. Vado Morse scored a career-high 32 points in the victory while Justin Amadi added 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison. The Dukes made some clutch free throws in the final minute to secure the victory and went 31-of-36 from the line overall.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO