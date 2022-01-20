ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream Pedro the Lion's surprise album, join the Listening Party with David Bazan

By Lars Gotrich
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu and we're going to listen to the new album in its entirety with singer-songwriter David Bazan. The poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib...

