MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today, Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. Today, we will have more accumulating snow which will lead to slick conditions during the morning commute. For Tuesday and Wednesday very cold air will settle into the region with lows expected to dip well below zero.
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service says area travel could be challenging Sunday afternoon, the result of snow coming from the Laurel Highlands into parts of Central Pennsylvania. Forecasters say the snow won’t be out of southern Clinton County until after nightfall. Special Weather Statement until...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in as many nights, the Stateline finds itself under the weather gun, as another quick shot of snow is to sweep through the area. We’re not looking at a ton of snow, but with the snow likely to coincide with Monday morning’s commute, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the area through midday Monday. Included in the advisory are Rock and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin, as well as Winnebago, Ogle, Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties in northern Illinois. Road conditions are expected to be quite slick Monday morning despite the less than impressive amounts of snow expected.
CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m.
CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.
Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana.
Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy.
Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow.
Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s.
There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly.
Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower.
A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.
A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018.
Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday
CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
Today: Clouds to start the day, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s. Tonight: Some snow showers pass through with the best chance across our northern suburbs. Up to a coating or so is expected. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s and 20s.
Warm temperatures are forecast Monday with highs in the 50s. Colder weather then returns Tuesday.
CHICAGO (CBS)– As a Winter Weather Advisory takes effect in Chicago, airlines are reporting flight cancellations O’Hare and Midway airports.
As of 10 a.m., nearly 104 flights were canceled at O’Hare and only 52 flights canceled at Midway.
Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes.
