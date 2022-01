The Visual Effects Society has announced its 2022 Board of Directors officers, and in a historic first, the five-member executive committee is made up of all women. The officers include Lisa Cooke, who was re-elected as board chair and is the first woman to hold this role since the Society’s inception. “It is my honor and privilege to continue to chair this society of outstanding artists and innovators and I appreciate the trust placed in me,” Cooke said. “I’m proud to work amongst an exceptional group of impassioned and talented leaders, who are committed to advancing our mission and serving our members...

