Chaminade Julienne finds support in community as it deals with loss

DAYTON — Students at Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School continue to work through their grief after losing four people connected with the school just this year.

The lastest was a long-time assistant basketball coach Richard Kidd.

Now, school leaders are working to make sure students are connected with grief and mental health consumers who can help them work through their emotions.

State Senator Steve Huffman spoke with Newscenter 7 and said his five children went to CJ and he is devastated by what the students and faculty are going through.

In addition to the experts, students are also being comforted by other catholic schools both nationally and locally with some sending letters to students or even lunches.

Kelli Kinnear, director of ministry and service at CJ, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the support has shown students how important the Great Oak catholic community is.

Kinnear said one of the CJ’s biggest rivals has shown incredible signs of support hosting“CJ Day” where students wore the school’s colors — green and blue.

©2022 Cox Media Group