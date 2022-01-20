Traffic stop leads to several guns, 5.6 lbs of marijuana, $13,000
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit recovered multiple guns, a large number of drugs and money during a traffic stop.
Authorities pulled the vehicle over on Ready Section Road and found five handguns, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, three large bottles of Promethazine and over $13,000 of suspected drug proceeds.DeKalb County man arrested for soliciting young girl online, authorities say
26-year-old Diqune Tyrice Taylor was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was booked into the Madison County Jail and later released on a $53,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 2