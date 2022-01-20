ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Traffic stop leads to several guns, 5.6 lbs of marijuana, $13,000

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26va5H_0dqm2SSL00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit recovered multiple guns, a large number of drugs and money during a traffic stop.

Authorities pulled the vehicle over on Ready Section Road and found five handguns, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, three large bottles of Promethazine and over $13,000 of suspected drug proceeds.

DeKalb County man arrested for soliciting young girl online, authorities say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426f8v_0dqm2SSL00
Diqune Tyrice Taylor. Photo courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

26-year-old Diqune Tyrice Taylor was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail and later released on a $53,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Marijuana#Street Crime#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy