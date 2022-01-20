ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Opening Fashion Store with Digital Fitting Rooms

Amazon is launching a physical store for fashion that enables people to shop digitally, try selections on in real life (IRL), and get suggestions based on users’ algorithms, Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style said in a blog post on Thursday (Jan. 20). The first location is...

