More mechanics from Pokémon Legends: Arceus are continuing to leak as more players get their hands on the game ahead of its official launch on Jan. 28. With the reworked overworld, various Pokémon already interact with their habitats, other Pokémon, and the player in unique ways. And it appears that some of the featured Legendary Pokémon might have an impact on the game’s environment through the creation of a unique encounter mechanic—time-space distortions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO