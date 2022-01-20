ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram Launching Paid Subscription Pilot for Creators

Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram is introducing a pilot subscription plan that enables creators to charge a fee to offer fans additional content, according to a blog post on Thursday (Jan. 20). The new feature is available to a limited number of U.S. creators during the trial, with plans...

In Criticizing Social Media Demands Put on Artists, Newcomer Chelsea Cutler Makes Her Own Way in the Music Industry

Frustrated by the direction of the music industry, specifically its fixation on short-term goals and social media engagement, Chelsea Cutler decided to share her feelings on Instagram. “I’ve struggled terribly the last year or so with how to adapt to the way the industry landscape has changed,” she wrote in a post dated January 3. “I don’t know how to keep up with how insatiable our content culture has become.” The 24-year-old then turned off her phone and went to bed. She woke up to messages of support from the likes of Niall Horan, Maggie Rogers, Sasha Alex Sloan, blackbear, Noah...
is testing paid subscriptions

These subscriptions allow access to exclusive features and content, such as live shows, stories and badges reserved for subscribed users. Here are all the details. There are important news coming to Instagram: the well-known social network of the Meta / Facebook ecosystem is experimenting paid subscriptions with some US content creators and influencers. These subscriptions allow access to functionality and exclusive content, such as live, stories and badges reserved for subscribers. “We are starting to test subscriptions with a handful of creators who will be able to set a monthly price of their choice, unlock a ‘sign up’ button on their profile and offer benefits to their subscribers,” says the company via an official blog post. Furthermore, until 2023, Instagram will not take any percentage of the revenue derived from subscriptions, says the co-head of the social network on TechCrunch. Ashley Yuki.
Instagram star Chiara Ferragni seeks investor to expand abroad

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian Instagram star Chiara Ferragni has mandated BNP Paribas to find a new investor to help grow her fashion brand internationally, one of her financial backers said on Monday. Lorenzo Castelli of venture capital Alchimia Investments, which has a 40% stake in Ferragni's company Fenice,...
US suits accuse Google of tracking data without users' permission

A group of top US justice officials accused Google in lawsuits Monday of tracking and profiting from users' location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy on the tech giant's services. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy," said Karl Racine, the attorney general in the nation's capital Washington.
Amazon Opening Fashion Store with Digital Fitting Rooms

Amazon is launching a physical store for fashion that enables people to shop digitally, try selections on in real life (IRL), and get suggestions based on users’ algorithms, Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style said in a blog post on Thursday (Jan. 20). The first location is expected...
Walmart Meets Meta in the Metaverse

Three months after dipping its toe in the cryptocurrency water with a 200-machine bitcoin ATM trial, Walmart has revealed a far deeper interest in crypto than previously imagined. In a series of seven trademark and patent filings made Dec. 30, Walmart showed that it is considering launching its own, in-house...
Netflix Finally Says The Word 'Competition'

Netflix's competition has increased substantially in the last two years. Management has long denied the impact, which now seems like a mistake. To keep shareholders happy, Netflix needs to make a big move like an acquisition or an expansion of its business. It's a tough time to be a Netflix...
