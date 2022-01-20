Instagram Launching Paid Subscription Pilot for Creators

These subscriptions allow access to exclusive features and content, such as live shows, stories and badges reserved for subscribed users. Here are all the details. There are important news coming to Instagram: the well-known social network of the Meta / Facebook ecosystem is experimenting paid subscriptions with some US content creators and influencers. These subscriptions allow access to functionality and exclusive content, such as live, stories and badges reserved for subscribers. “We are starting to test subscriptions with a handful of creators who will be able to set a monthly price of their choice, unlock a ‘sign up’ button on their profile and offer benefits to their subscribers,” says the company via an official blog post. Furthermore, until 2023, Instagram will not take any percentage of the revenue derived from subscriptions, says the co-head of the social network on TechCrunch. Ashley Yuki.

