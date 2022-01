The Fenix ​​6 pro solar has been on my wrist for almost 1 year. Now it will be replaced by this 7 which improves its autonomy and sensors while maintaining all the excellent qualities that make me love it. Too bad that, after inserting the loudspeaker to answer calls and activate voice assistants on Venu 2 Plus, it is not here. But from the point of view of monitoring sporting activities and cartographic navigation for hiking, nothing can be said about it!

