Samsung is pretty much the king of the high-end Android tablet segment with its current top-of-the-line flagship Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. Since there are no real challengers from other OEMs, the device’s fiercest rival is none other than the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Leaks so far have shown that this powerful iPad Pro competitor is yet another Samsung device looking to notch (pun intended) its place in the best premium tablet segment. The latest rumors suggest that the upcoming Tab S will feature an insane selfie camera, furthering its claim to the crown.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO