5 things to know about Wordle, and why it’s driving the world crazy

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Wardle, a Welsh programmer living in Brooklyn, invented it for crossword-puzzle partner Palak Shah, and then shared it with their families. A pastime for socially on a diet. Finally, last October, someone convinced him to publish it on his website and from the few dozen players at the beginning of...

Wordle Is the Internet's Newest Obsession: Here's What to Know About the Viral Word Game

Move over Sudoku, because there's a new hit puzzle game sweeping the country. Wordle is an online game that gives players six attempts to correctly guess guess a five-letter word. Although simple in premise, the game can be surprisingly difficult. To help them along the way, players even receive hints — the game's tiles will change colors depending on if a letter is in the word but currently in the wrong place (yellow), if a letter is in the right place (green), or if a letter is not in the word at all (gray).
foxla.com

What is Wordle? What to know about the popular game among millennials

On my very first attempt at playing Wordle, I correctly guessed the right word on my third try. The word "impressive" popped up on my computer screen. According to data, Wordle is a new craze among millennials. But, what is this game, why is it popular and how do I not know about this trend as a millennial, myself? Let’s find out.
Elite Daily

Here’s Everything To Know About How Wordle Uses Letters In Its Daily Puzzle

If you haven’t tried your hand at Wordle, it can seem pretty confusing when you look at the yellow, gray, and green squares on your Twitter timeline. But the rules of the daily word game are actually really simple to follow, you just need to know what to consider for each try. If you’ve been looking to join the Wordle craze but don’t know where to start, here’s what you need to know about whether Wordle uses repeat letters, (aka the same letter twice), plurals, or past tense words.
Slate

Wordle’s Creator Thinks He Knows Why the Game Has Gone So Viral

Josh Wardle is the inventor of a free online word game you just might be familiar with. (If you change one letter in his last name, you’ll get the name of the game.) Back in October, the Brooklyn-based software engineer released Wordle to the world with a simple, elegant interface for guessing a five-letter word every day. And in December, the game went viral when he added a way to share results in the form of little colored blocks, which you may have seen all over your social media feeds. It’s the Little Word Game That Could, with millions of people now playing it around the world. On this week’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, the Slate podcast that explores and plays with language, hosts Nicole Holliday and Ben Zimmer asked Wardle why he thinks the game suddenly took off, what changes he might have in store, and whether he’s seen the backlash from his fellow Brits. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Polygon

Wordle has a sneaky hard mode you might not know about

Wordle, the hit game where you guess a five-letter word, is everywhere now. The overnight success has seemingly taken over social media feeds and family group chats everywhere as people share their scores. Despite its popularity, there is something about it you might not know: It has a hard mode that you can turn off and on. So yes — there are technically two ways to play Wordle.
Mashed

Everything We Know About The 'World's First NFT Restaurant'

The convergence of the food industry and the digital realm continues to surprise us. Chain restaurants like White Castle jumped on the bandwagon with their "Sliderverse" series (via PR Newswire), and McDonald's even released a McRib NFT (via Twitter). Now, a private dining club is taking the overlap between food and crypto art to the next level: The Flyfish Club will open in early 2023 in New York City, according to Cointelegraph, and will base its membership model around cryptocurrency.
NPR

Your Wordle strategy says a lot about how you see the world

There's a good chance you do not need a rundown of the basics of the online game Wordle. You have perhaps seen it appear in your Twitter timeline as cryptic posts from people you know, made up of little green, yellow and black boxes — these are people posting their results. If you ever played the board-and-peg game Mastermind as a kid, it's pretty much that, only with words, and while it's certainly not an idea no one has ever had, the implementation of it that's taken off in recent weeks has been pretty wild.
