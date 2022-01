A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car that police say was deliberately driven at him.Police Scotland are treating the attack, which took place at 11pm on Sunday January 23, as attempted murder.The 57-year-old was in the Doune Terrace area of Coatbridge when the dark-coloured saloon car was driven at him.He suffered serious leg and back injuries in the incident, requiring him to be taken to Monklands Hospital, Airdrie where his condition is said to be “stable”.Police Scotland believe two or three men may have been in the car, which drove off in the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO