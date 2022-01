The biggest question across the NBA leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 10 is if the Philadelphia 76ers are (finally) going to trade malcontent All-Star forward Ben Simmons, or if the standoff between Simmons and the Sixers will continue into the offseason. Simmons hasn't played in a single game for Philadelphia this season after requesting a trade over the summer, but the Sixers want to make sure that they get good value back whenever they ultimately move the former top overall pick.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO