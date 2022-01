Given smartwatches have now well and truly become an essential purchase for anyone looking to more efficiently track their exercise and gamify their health journey, it’s always worth doing a double-tack at models that have been out for quite some time. These things drop in price regularly, so being able to pick up some of the frontrunners at a better price makes sense. Smartwatches can be just as expensive as smartphones nowadays, and they clearly aren’t all made equal. You want one that has a healthy balance between exercise features and smart features, but also style. Can the Suunto 9 Baro Titanium present such a balance?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO