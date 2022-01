Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ were not happy with Kody Brown’s reaction to Meri and Robyn cooking Thanksgiving dinner together on the show’s Jan. 9 episode. The Brown family was separated for Thanksgiving on the Jan. 9 episode of Sister Wives, but Kody Brown was still able to spend the holiday with two of his wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown, as they agreed to follow his COVID safety guidelines. Robyn and Meri spent the day preparing a meal for the small group that had gathered together, which including Robyn and Kody’s kids. However, Kody was not happy to see the two women working together in the kitchen.

