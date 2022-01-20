Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman, 86, and trying to kill her councillor husband
A man has been arrested for the murder of pensioner Freda Walker and the attempted murder of her husband Ken during an attack on the couple at their Derbyshire village home. The 33-year-old was arrested after police said they had identified a number of potentially 'crucial' witnesses after trawling through CCTV...
A police officer who was jailed for assaulting two black members of the public while on duty has been found dead at his home. Declan Jones, a former constable with West Midlands Police, was said to have caused a public relations “disaster” for police with the assaults on consecutive days in April 2020.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 19-year-old man from Kentucky is awaiting extradition in Orange County to face charges in Broward County, police said on Tuesday. According to Hollywood Police Department Detective Carl LeBlanc, Davis Zimmerman is the main suspect in a woman’s murder. Officers found a woman dead at...
The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
TAMPA, Fla. - The prosecution’s star witness in Richard Miller’s murder trial is also a very reluctant witness. Dwan Miller, who is Richard Miller's ex-wife, was less than thrilled to testify against him on Wednesday. Richard Miller is accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend Renee Williams on Nov....
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a convicted felon for trying to shoot and kill his uncle in north Tulsa Thursday night. Police went to a call about shots fired around 11 p.m. near 1300 East 51st Place North. When officers got the neighborhood, they saw a truck driving...
Former NFL player and radio host Jay Barker was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly tried to back his car into one that his estranged wife, country singer Sara Evans, was riding in. A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told E! News that the former Alabama quarterback was booked Saturday...
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were stabbed last knight following a fight in London’s flagship Selfridges store.The pair in their 20s were rushed to hospital after suffering stab wounds, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Both have since been discharged. Met Police officers were called to a fight which broke out in the Oxford Street department store at 6.25pm on Friday. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.One of the two men taken to hospital was arrested, along with a third man, also in his 20s. The former have both been bailed...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a Sacramento County woman. According to a Facebook post by Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a call of someone suffering from a gunshot wound was reported about 1:08 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, along the 48000 block of Pasarobles Drive. Upon arrival, detectives found the victim, 38-year-old Mandalaina Martinez, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Sac Metro Fire.
A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
Police investigating the murder of primary school teacher have arrested a man in his 30s being treated in hospital on suspicion of murder as thousands of mourners including the country's prime minister gathered at her funeral. Ashling Murphy, 23, was beaten to death in a what was described as a...
A central Wisconsin woman convicted of killing her husband is asking the court for a new attorney. 66-year-old Cindy Schulz-Juedes made the request Thursday in Marathon County Court. At the same time, attorney Earl Gray asked to be removed from the case. A hearing is on the court’s calendar for...
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman is charged in Shawano County with attempting to kill her estranged husband. Tina L. McCandless, 48, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Abuse modifiers. She’s also charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
Waterloo, IOWA – According to the Waterloo Police Department, his name is Simone Hughes and he was arrested Wednesday morning. The 47-year-old man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. He reportedly ran from officers and locked himself in a vehicle. The situation lasted about 8 hours. The...
A satirical website called RentaHitman.com that was created as a school project received a request from a Michigan woman who had an “issue” with her ex-husband. The contact set off an investigation that has landed her in prison. Wendy Lee Wein, 52, of South Rockwood, was sentenced Thursday...
A family has been “devastated” after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday night.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers attended reports of a teenager with stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester, at around 7pm.Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.GMP said a large cordon is in place and extra officers are patrolling the area.Superintendent John Harris said a murder investigation has been launched, but no arrests have been made.#INCIDENT | We currently have a large scene in place close to Thirlmere Avenue after a teenage...
A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.A man aged in his 40s was taken to custody by officers at the scene, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.Mr Ologbose was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.Detectives in #Wigan have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for information...
A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Ramon Jimenez of Hanford for the suspected murder of Missy Hernandez. Jimenez is being held in the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder and domestic violence. He is not eligible for bail. Jimenez...
