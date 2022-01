The pandemic has forced our hand to confront critical problems that have been simmering for decades. Addressing the workforce shortage currently is among the most important. Here, in the introduction to our 2022 series on how the Northland is addressing the workforce shortage, we’ll look at some statistics and observable trends for how the workforce shortage is affecting us, along with highlights of ways companies across the Northland are addressing this shortage both in the short and long term. These topics – and more – will be a key focus for BusinessNorth throughout 2022.

DULUTH, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO