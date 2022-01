The Kingdom Hearts games making their way to Nintendo Switch is a rather humorous yet distressing Catch 22. While requests for these titles to make their way to the platform have been numerous since the console’s release, I don’t think anyone ever expected the games to arrive via Cloud. I believe it’s safe to assume that every game pre-Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage could run perfectly fine on Nintendo Switch without any need for Cloud implementation. Still, this is the reality of the current situation, and it will likely make the Switch the worst platform to experience these titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO